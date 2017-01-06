Exclusive Video and Photos: The iPod-based interface that lost out to iOS for the iPhone

January 6, 2017

While it has always been known that Apple considered a variety of ideas when they were deciding to enter the mobile phone market (with ex employees discussing it behind closed doors, as seen in this Cult Of Mac article, not much was known about alternate versions of the iPhone until now.

Much like the first production iPhone, the prototype features many of the same features including an aluminium chassis, multi-touch compatible screen, 2G connectivity and WiFi radios. However, despite carrying a similar design, the phone itself is extremely different from the iPhone we know today.



Instead of the modern touch-driven interface we now call iOS, it featured an operating system dubbed “Acorn OS” (this was an internal code name, and it unclear if it would have kept that name if it had been released), which is derived from the acorn shown on boot. It presents an on-screen click wheel, which took up the bottom portion of the screen, and on the other half of the screen, a UI identical to the one found on the beloved iPod, with options such as “Dial”, “SMS”, “Music”, “Contacts” and “Recents”, however lacking a browser option. The interface is interacted with in the same way an iPod would be operated.

Not much else is known about the device, apart from the fact that it differs heavily from the iPhone we know today, and that very few units running “Acorn OS” exist, with most of them likely being destroyed by Apple, a company in which there is a specific job role in relation to the destruction of prototypes.

While many could attempt to doubt the authenticity of such a device, there is clear proof its existence found in one of Apple’s patents, International Application No:PCT/US2006/008349. Filed in 2006, after the iPod, and before the iPhone, the drawings referenced in the patent, show a “multi touch device”, which features a click wheel in FIG 11.

One could hope that a unit ends up in the hands of a museum one day, as smartphones today and going forward would most likely look very different than such a device.



While Apple clearly made the right choice by choosing to base the iPhone strictly on touch, and turning it into a portable connected device with full web access (arguably one of its biggest and boldest features), it’s nevertheless fascinating to see the many ideas that were considered leading up to the iPhone that we all know today.

  • SD

    Oh…nostalgia!!!..reminded me of the good old days of Steve…Great thanks for sharing this :-)

  • tom123789

    “While Apple clearly made the right choice by choosing to base the iPhone strictly on touch”

    How so? You’re comparing a finished product with a (very rough) prototype.

    No wonder Apple destroys all their prototypes. I’d hate for you to ever see my rough drafts. I guarantee the first iOS prototypes looked this rough, too.

  • Michael

    If Tim Cook were in charge of Apple back in the day… we’d be running aCorn 9.1 about now.

  • besweeet

    Who’s writing Sonny’s posts nowadays?

    No photos of the device itself?

    • Jeffrey Blattman

      There is no device. This isn’t a hardware proto, it’s a software proto.

      • besweeet

        So it’s running on an existing iPhone as more of a proper simulator?

  • Przemix

    It looks like some kind of emulator. I bet they don’t want to waste more than a half of the screen for buttons and click wheel. This system could be clearly booted on ipods with cellular radio. It something earlier than 1st gen iPhone concept, but running on bigger screen emulator without hardware buttons yet. Am I right?

    • AaronD12

      The outline even seems to imply an iPod Nano 5th gen-like device, but with phone capabilities.

  • leart

    interesting :)

  • Jon Anderson

    Very cool to see a running version of this, thanks for sharing! I think it’s safe to say this OS wasn’t even in the running when put up against a prototype running iOS. Maybe there were questions as to how much was technically feasible at the time when the iOS (then know as iPhone OS) paradigm was first proposed and what hardware requirements could be met, but this was clearly a port of the iPod OS. I’m glad Apple understood different inputs required rethinking the experience.

    Thank you, Apple, for having the foresight of knowing what now seems so obvious to us.

    • do you remember what ios was originally like? it barely did anything.

      • darwiniandude

        Safari was mind blowing. iPod with video, podcasts, playlists. Photos. Apple’s maps using Google Maps backend. Phones didn’t have Google maps in 2007. Well my flagship Nokia didn’t. Email with IMAP support, very usable due to ok screen keyboard.
        Sure it had holes, no video recording, no MMS, but it was worth it for Safari and having acesss to real websites speedily instead of WAP pages.